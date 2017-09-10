Selma Blair Looks So Happy at 'Mom and Dad' Premiere at TIFF 2017

Selma Blair is all smiles at the premiere of her new movie Mom and Dad at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The actress was joined on the red carpet by co-star Nicholas Cage and director Brian Taylor at TIFF on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Nicholas even snuck in a friendly kiss while the three happily posed together.

That same night, Selma was spotted on the red carpet at the HFPA & InStyle TIFF Party at the Windsor Arms Hotel.

“And good night ❤️ 3 am and #momanddad was was a crazy, wonderful ride of a movie. I love these men. Thank you #torontofilmfestival for having us. #midnightmadness,” Selma wrote on her Instagram.

FYI: Selma is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress and Aldo shoes.