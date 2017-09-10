Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 6:10 pm

Selma Blair Looks So Happy at 'Mom and Dad' Premiere at TIFF 2017

Selma Blair Looks So Happy at 'Mom and Dad' Premiere at TIFF 2017

Selma Blair is all smiles at the premiere of her new movie Mom and Dad at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The actress was joined on the red carpet by co-star Nicholas Cage and director Brian Taylor at TIFF on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selma Blair

Nicholas even snuck in a friendly kiss while the three happily posed together.

That same night, Selma was spotted on the red carpet at the HFPA & InStyle TIFF Party at the Windsor Arms Hotel.

“And good night ❤️ 3 am and #momanddad was was a crazy, wonderful ride of a movie. I love these men. Thank you #torontofilmfestival for having us. #midnightmadness,” Selma wrote on her Instagram.

FYI: Selma is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress and Aldo shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
GettyImages 845105590
a GettyImages 845139144
b GettyImages 845100926 2
c GettyImages 845136590
d GettyImages 845100926
e GettyImages 845135152
zGettyImages 845136198

Credit: J. Countess, Phillip Faraone; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Selma Blair

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West skips out on NYFW by hanging out in LA - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty are too cute to handle! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter is swooning over CNN reporter Chris Cuomo's buff bod - TooFab
  • Amazon cancels The Last Tycoon after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler couple up for NYFW - Just Jared Jr