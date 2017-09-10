Steve Bannon Responds to 'SNL's Grim Reaper Portrayal of Him

Steve Bannon is finally addressing is infamous portrayal on Saturday Night Live.

Since Donald Trump was elected into office, SNL has been not so subtle on their distaste towards the president and his former chief strategist.

On the sketch show, Steve has been portrayed by a grim reaper running the White House.

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, Steve opened up about the portrayal saying he doesn’t care what America thinks of him.

“I don’t need the affirmation of the mainstream media. I don’t care what they say,” Steve said via People. “They can call me an anti-Semite. They can call me racist. They call me nativist. You can call me anything you want. Okay? As long as we’re driving this agenda for the working men and women of this country, I’m happy.”