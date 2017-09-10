Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 11:44 am

Tatiana Maslany Wears Sneakers with her Dress on the TIFF Red Carpet!

Tatiana Maslany has been at the Toronto Film Festival promoting her movie Stronger with Jake Gyllenhaal, and on the red carpet last night, she wore a pair of sneakers with her dress!

The pair hit up the HFPA & InStyle annual celebration at the Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Earlier in the day, Tatiana and Jake attended a press conference for their movie at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on the festival grounds.

Check out the photos of Tatiana’s look on the red carpet below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany

