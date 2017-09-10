Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 8:34 pm

The Chainsmokers & K-Pop Group BTS Collaborate on New Song 'Best of Me'!

The Chainsmokers & K-Pop Group BTS Collaborate on New Song 'Best of Me'!

The Chainsmokers and BTS are officially teaming up on a track together!

The K-Pop group worked with the “Closer” hit-making duo on a song called “Best Of Me” according to their agency Big Hit Entertainment, which will be featured on their upcoming album, Love Yourself: Her.

The upcoming EDM song features Andrew Taggart and the rap line members of BTS.

The Chainsmokers and BTS first met at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where BTS took home a history-making win for Top Social Artist.

BTS recently dropped a slew of promotional images for their upcoming album, which will be released in four different versions: “L,” “O,” “V,” and “E.”

Love Yourself: Her will drop on September 18.
Just Jared on Facebook
bts chainsmokers concept photos 01
bts chainsmokers concept photos 02
bts chainsmokers concept photos 03
bts chainsmokers concept photos 04
bts chainsmokers concept photos 05
bts chainsmokers concept photos 06
bts chainsmokers concept photos 07
bts chainsmokers concept photos 08
bts chainsmokers concept photos 09

Credit: @thechainsmokers; Photos: Big Hit Entertainment, Instagram
Posted to: Alex Pall, BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, Suga, The Chainsmokers, v

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West skips out on NYFW by hanging out in LA - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty are too cute to handle! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter is swooning over CNN reporter Chris Cuomo's buff bod - TooFab
  • Amazon cancels The Last Tycoon after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler couple up for NYFW - Just Jared Jr