The Chainsmokers & K-Pop Group BTS Collaborate on New Song 'Best of Me'!

The Chainsmokers and BTS are officially teaming up on a track together!

The K-Pop group worked with the “Closer” hit-making duo on a song called “Best Of Me” according to their agency Big Hit Entertainment, which will be featured on their upcoming album, Love Yourself: Her.

The upcoming EDM song features Andrew Taggart and the rap line members of BTS.

The Chainsmokers and BTS first met at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where BTS took home a history-making win for Top Social Artist.

BTS recently dropped a slew of promotional images for their upcoming album, which will be released in four different versions: “L,” “O,” “V,” and “E.”

Love Yourself: Her will drop on September 18.