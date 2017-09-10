The Chainsmokers & K-Pop Group BTS Collaborate on New Song 'Best of Me'!
The Chainsmokers and BTS are officially teaming up on a track together!
The K-Pop group worked with the “Closer” hit-making duo on a song called “Best Of Me” according to their agency Big Hit Entertainment, which will be featured on their upcoming album, Love Yourself: Her.
The upcoming EDM song features Andrew Taggart and the rap line members of BTS.
The Chainsmokers and BTS first met at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where BTS took home a history-making win for Top Social Artist.
BTS recently dropped a slew of promotional images for their upcoming album, which will be released in four different versions: “L,” “O,” “V,” and “E.”
Love Yourself: Her will drop on September 18.