'The Disaster Artist' Cast Party Together at TIFF!

The Disaster Artist stars James Franco, Dave Franco, and Alison Brie party at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival‘s HFPA & InStyle annual celebration at the Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The cast, including Ari Graynor, has had a busy 24 hours at the festival – they attended the party, and James also hit up Entertainment Weekly‘s party that same night!

In addition, on Sunday (September 10), the cast of the film spoke about the movie at The IMDb Studio.

Also in attendance at the HFPA party were actors Willem Dafoe, Kyle MacLachlan, and Stephan James.