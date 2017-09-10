Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 12:35 pm

'The Disaster Artist' Cast Party Together at TIFF!

'The Disaster Artist' Cast Party Together at TIFF!

The Disaster Artist stars James Franco, Dave Franco, and Alison Brie party at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival‘s HFPA & InStyle annual celebration at the Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The cast, including Ari Graynor, has had a busy 24 hours at the festival – they attended the party, and James also hit up Entertainment Weekly‘s party that same night!

In addition, on Sunday (September 10), the cast of the film spoke about the movie at The IMDb Studio.

Also in attendance at the HFPA party were actors Willem Dafoe, Kyle MacLachlan, and Stephan James.
Just Jared on Facebook
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 01
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 02
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 03
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 04
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 05
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 06
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 07
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 08
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 09
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 10
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 11
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 12
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 13
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 14
james franco dave franco disaster artist tiff 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor, Dave Franco, James Franco, Kyle MacLachlan, Stephan James, Willem Dafoe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West skips out on NYFW by hanging out in LA - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty are too cute to handle! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter is swooning over CNN reporter Chris Cuomo's buff bod - TooFab
  • Amazon cancels The Last Tycoon after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler couple up for NYFW - Just Jared Jr