Sun, 10 September 2017 at 3:20 pm

These Photos That Prove Sam Heughan Loves His Fans!

Sam Heughan has a lot of love for his fans!

The 37-year-old Outlander actor is known for being really interactive and fun with his fans on social media. Some lucky fans have gotten the chance to meet Sam at various events, and it looks like he’s always willing to take the time and snap selfies and meet with his loyal fanbase. Check out some of the photos below!

If you didn’t know, Outlander will start up its third season tonight on Starz! Be sure to tune in to see where we left off in the story with Jamie and Claire.

Check out some photos of Sam and his fans below…
sam heughan loves his fans 01
sam heughan loves his fans 02
sam heughan loves his fans 03
sam heughan loves his fans 04
sam heughan loves his fans 05
sam heughan loves his fans 06
sam heughan loves his fans 07
sam heughan loves his fans 08
sam heughan loves his fans 09
sam heughan loves his fans 10
sam heughan loves his fans 11
sam heughan loves his fans 12
sam heughan loves his fans 13

Photos: Getty, Wenn
