Sun, 10 September 2017 at 11:41 pm

Who Was Crowned Miss America 2018?

The winner of the 2018 Miss America pageant was announced during the live event held on Sunday night (September 10) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey!

Miss North Dakota – Cara Mund – was crowned by the 2017 winner Savvy Shields as the first winner out of North Dakota.

The celeb panel of judges evaluated all 51 contestants on evening wear, fitness, lifestyle, talent and interview categories.

Cara will tour the country as Miss America for the next year before starting law school at the University of Notre Dome.
