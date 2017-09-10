Top Stories
Zachary Quinto & Partner Miles McMillan Attend TIFF's Star-Studded HFPA Bash!

Zachary Quinto and his partner Miles McMillan hit up the HFPA & InStyle annual celebration at the Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Joining Zachary at the Toronto Film Festival event was his Who Are We Now co-star Emma Roberts and Jess Weixler.

In addition, Breath star Simon Baker also made an appearance at the star-studded bash. All the photos are in the gallery below!

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Emma Roberts, Jess Weixler, Miles McMillan, Zachary Quinto

