Sun, 10 September 2017 at 12:22 pm
Zachary Quinto & Partner Miles McMillan Attend TIFF's Star-Studded HFPA Bash!
Zachary Quinto and his partner Miles McMillan hit up the HFPA & InStyle annual celebration at the Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.
Joining Zachary at the Toronto Film Festival event was his Who Are We Now co-star Emma Roberts and Jess Weixler.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts
In addition, Breath star Simon Baker also made an appearance at the star-studded bash. All the photos are in the gallery below!
Click inside to see all the photos from the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Emma Roberts, Jess Weixler, Miles McMillan, Zachary Quinto
Sponsored Links by ZergNet