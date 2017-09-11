Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 9:04 am

Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, & Taylor Hill Walk Rihanna's Fenty Puma Runway!

Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill show their fiercest looks at the Fenty Puma by Rihanna Spring/Summer 2018 Collection presentation held at the Park Avenue Armory on Sunday night (September 10) in New York City.

The three models walked the runway for an audience of people including Big Sean and Jhene Aiko, Ashley Graham, Ty Dolla Sign, photographer Mario Testino, Cardi B, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

Later, Adriana and Stella were seen hitting up Rihanna‘s official after party!

If you missed it, be sure to check out the amazing way Rihanna closed her fashion show.

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Big Sean, Cardi B, Jhene Aiko, Mario Testino, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Ty Dolla Sign, Whoopi Goldberg

