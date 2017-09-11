Alicia Vikander Makes Producer Debut With 'Euphoria' at TIFF 2017!

Alicia Vikander is making her debut as a producer at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 28-year-old actress stepped out at the premiere of Euphoria on Monday (September 11) at Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Alicia, who also stars in the film, was joined on the carpet by the film’s writer and director Lisa Langseth.

Euphoria is set to hit theaters on February 2, 2018.

Also pictured inside: Alicia and Lisa stopping by the Variety Studio presented by AT&T.

FYI: Alicia is wearing Louis Vuitton on the red carpet.