Allison Janney Gives Update on 'Mom' Co-Star Anna Faris After Chris Pratt Split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt split earlier this summer, and her Mom co-star Allison Janney is speaking about how she’s doing weeks later.

“She has so much love and support on the set of Mom,” Allison told ET.

“She’s a very courageous and strong girl and very professional and love her so much, as do[es] everyone. And we love Chris too. We love them both. It’s sad when, you know, people who have to go separate ways, but we support them both and love them both very much,” she continued.

Chris guest-starred on an episode of Mom earlier this year.