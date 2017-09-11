Amber Tamblyn Said James Woods Tried to Pick Her Up at 16

Amber Tamblyn is speaking out to reveal how actor James Woods once tried to pick her up when she was only 16 years old.

The actress made the claim after Armie Hammer pointed out that Woods has dated women a third of his age following his tweet about the gay romance movie Call Me By Your Name.

“James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16′ I said. ‘Even better’ he said,” Amber tweeted in response to Armie‘s tweet.

Amber is 34 now, which means James was around 52 at the time.