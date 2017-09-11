Andrew Garfield Gets Mobbed By Fans at 'Breathe' Premiere!

Andrew Garfield got up close and personal with some fans at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 34-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of his upcoming flick Breathe on Monday (September 11) at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

He was also joined by his co-star Claire Foy, who looked lovely in a simple blue velvet dress.

The film tells the true story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, a couple who refuse to give up hope while facing the devastating effects of polio.

With the help of the groundbreaking ideas of an inventor, they escape the hospital and seek out a full and passionate life together.

Breathe is set to hit theaters on October 13th.