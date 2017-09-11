Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview at NYFW Event (Video)

Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview at NYFW Event (Video)

Mon, 11 September 2017 at 7:20 pm

Andrew Garfield Gets Mobbed By Fans at 'Breathe' Premiere!

Andrew Garfield Gets Mobbed By Fans at 'Breathe' Premiere!

Andrew Garfield got up close and personal with some fans at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 34-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of his upcoming flick Breathe on Monday (September 11) at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

He was also joined by his co-star Claire Foy, who looked lovely in a simple blue velvet dress.

The film tells the true story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, a couple who refuse to give up hope while facing the devastating effects of polio.

With the help of the groundbreaking ideas of an inventor, they escape the hospital and seek out a full and passionate life together.

Breathe is set to hit theaters on October 13th.

Just Jared on Facebook
andrew garfield claire foy premiere tiff 01
andrew garfield claire foy premiere tiff 02
andrew garfield claire foy premiere tiff 03
andrew garfield claire foy premiere tiff 04
andrew garfield claire foy premiere tiff 05
andrew garfield claire foy premiere tiff 06
andrew garfield claire foy premiere tiff 07
andrew garfield claire foy premiere tiff 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr