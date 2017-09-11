Angelina Jolie Explains How Netflix Benefits Her New Movie

Angelina Jolie is joined by her First They Killed My Father team at the Variety Studio during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

The 42-year-old director gave an interview alongside the film’s young stars Mun Kimhak and Sareum Srey Moch, writer Loung Ung, and producer Rithy Panh.

Later that day, Angelina participated in a discussion with Rithy on stage in front of a live audience.

At the Variety Studio, presented by AT&T at DIRECTV at Momofuku Toronto, Angelina opened up about the benefits of her movie being released on Netflix.

“A lot of foreign films have very small theatrical releases and the theatrical release we have is solid for a foreign film. It actually in some ways been given even more because we had such a strong premiere in Cambodia and the push and ability to have it across the states,” Angelina told Variety. “For foreign films, I think it can help reach a bigger audience to have both in theaters and to stream.”