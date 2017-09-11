Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 1:20 am

Ashley Graham Joins Gigi & Bella Hadid on the Prabal Gurung Runway

Ashley Graham Joins Gigi & Bella Hadid on the Prabal Gurung Runway

Ashley Graham struts her way down the runway for the Prabal Gurung Fashion Show on Sunday (September 10) at the Skylight Clarkson Square in New York City.

The 29-year-old model was joined on the runway by Gigi Hadid and younger sister Bella along with Taylor Hill for the NYFW event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Graham

Before the show, all of the models were spotted hanging out with the designer backstage as they got their hair and makeup done for the show.

15+ pictures inside of the models at the fashion show…
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 01
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 02
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 03
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 04
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 05
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 06
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 07
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 08
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 09
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 10
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 11
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 12
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 13
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 14
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 15
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 16
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 17
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 18
ashley graham joins gigi bella hadid on prabal gurung runway 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West skips out on NYFW by hanging out in LA - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty are too cute to handle! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter is swooning over CNN reporter Chris Cuomo's buff bod - TooFab
  • Amazon cancels The Last Tycoon after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler couple up for NYFW - Just Jared Jr