Ashley Graham Joins Gigi & Bella Hadid on the Prabal Gurung Runway

Ashley Graham struts her way down the runway for the Prabal Gurung Fashion Show on Sunday (September 10) at the Skylight Clarkson Square in New York City.

The 29-year-old model was joined on the runway by Gigi Hadid and younger sister Bella along with Taylor Hill for the NYFW event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Graham

Before the show, all of the models were spotted hanging out with the designer backstage as they got their hair and makeup done for the show.

15+ pictures inside of the models at the fashion show…