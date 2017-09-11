Ashley Graham Struts Her Stuff in Addition Elle NYFW Show!

Ashley Graham totally ruled the runway during New York Fashion Week!

The 29-year-old model stripped down for the Addition Elle fashion show on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

She was joined on the runway by Jordyn Woods while Danielle Brooks and Gabourey Sidibe watched from the front row!

“I have patience for exactly 1 fashion show this year and I choose #AdditionElle!!!!!” Gabby wrote on her Instagram.

She later shared a cute video with Danielle, writing, “Honestly, all I have are real friends. I don’t super understand “fake friends”…Anyway, this my boo @daniebb3 and I at the @additionelle show and it was sooo dope!”

Check it out below…