Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview at NYFW Event (Video)

Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview at NYFW Event (Video)

Mon, 11 September 2017 at 8:49 pm

Ashley Graham Struts Her Stuff in Addition Elle NYFW Show!

Ashley Graham Struts Her Stuff in Addition Elle NYFW Show!

Ashley Graham totally ruled the runway during New York Fashion Week!

The 29-year-old model stripped down for the Addition Elle fashion show on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

She was joined on the runway by Jordyn Woods while Danielle Brooks and Gabourey Sidibe watched from the front row!

“I have patience for exactly 1 fashion show this year and I choose #AdditionElle!!!!!” Gabby wrote on her Instagram.

She later shared a cute video with Danielle, writing, “Honestly, all I have are real friends. I don’t super understand “fake friends”…Anyway, this my boo @daniebb3 and I at the @additionelle show and it was sooo dope!”

Check it out below…
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 01
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 02
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 03
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 04
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 05
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 06
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 07
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 08
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 09
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 10
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 11
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 12
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 13
ashley graham additional elle nyfw 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Ashley Graham, Danielle Brooks, Gabourey Sidibe, Jordyn Woods

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr