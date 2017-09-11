Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview at NYFW Event (Video)

Mon, 11 September 2017 at 9:59 pm

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

The season four finale of Bachelor in Paradise just aired and we now know which couples lasted, who got engaged, and who broke up before going home.

On the final day of the season, host Chris Harrison told all of the contestants that they needed to decide if they would leave paradise alone, as couples, or if they wanted to go on another date and pend the night in the fantasy suite together.

Only three couples actually went to the fantasy suite while the other 11 contestants went home. In the end, two of the three couples are still together and one of them even got engaged on the reunion special!

Click through the slideshow to find out where each contestant is now…
Photos: ABC
