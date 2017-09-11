Top Stories
Bella Hadid Rocks the Runway for Oscar de la Renta

Bella Hadid Rocks the Runway for Oscar de la Renta

Bella Hadid turned heads while strutting her stuff in the Oscar de la Renta show!

The 20-year-old model hit the catwalk for the event held during New York Fashion Week on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

She wore a long dark blue blouse with white designs – with the just the top buttons fastened – as well as a matching pair of shorts and clear heels.

Bella wore her hair down and sported a natural makeup look that featured a pop of teal-colored eyeshadow.

She changed into some red lingerie that same day and snapped an Instagram selfie withe caption, “COMING SOON: EVERYBODY’S FAVORITE SEXY VIDEO CALENDAR OF THE YEAR . @thelovemagazine (NO FILTER NEEDED WITH @hungvanngo ON THE FACE😍).” Check it out below!

Bella has been super busy with NYFW events – see pics of her walking in the Prabal Gurung, Alexander Wang, Brandon Maxwell, and Jason Wu fashion shows if you missed them.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

