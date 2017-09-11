Bella Hadid Rocks the Runway for Oscar de la Renta

Bella Hadid turned heads while strutting her stuff in the Oscar de la Renta show!

The 20-year-old model hit the catwalk for the event held during New York Fashion Week on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

She wore a long dark blue blouse with white designs – with the just the top buttons fastened – as well as a matching pair of shorts and clear heels.

Bella wore her hair down and sported a natural makeup look that featured a pop of teal-colored eyeshadow.

She changed into some red lingerie that same day and snapped an Instagram selfie withe caption, “COMING SOON: EVERYBODY’S FAVORITE SEXY VIDEO CALENDAR OF THE YEAR . @thelovemagazine (NO FILTER NEEDED WITH @hungvanngo ON THE FACE😍).” Check it out below!

Bella has been super busy with NYFW events – see pics of her walking in the Prabal Gurung, Alexander Wang, Brandon Maxwell, and Jason Wu fashion shows if you missed them.