Bella Thorne Dances in the Street on Night Out in New York City

Bella Thorne broke it down in the streets last night!

The 19-year-old actress and singer was seen at the Fenty Puma fashion show after party on Sunday night (September 10) in New York City with a pal, where she couldn’t help but stop and dance.

Earlier in the day, Bella sat in the front row at the Rochambeau fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Bella met up with model Jourdan Dunn at the show and posed for photos together.