Ben Stiller & Cuba Cooding Jr. Serve Guests at TIFF Gala

Ben Stiller and Cuba Gooding Jr. wear their waiter uniforms while standing in the kitchen at the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala held during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 10) in Toronto, Canada.

The guys co-hosted the event alongside Morgan Spurlock, Paul Haggis, and more. All of the co-hosts jumped up from their seats and proceeded to serve the guests!

$1.1 million was raised at the event, presented by Bovet 1822, to support education in Haiti.

Cuba entertained the crowd by singing “Oh Canada” and asking the people in attendance to “show him the money” during the live auction.