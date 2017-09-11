Brie Larson Premieres Her Directorial Debut at TIFF 2017!

Brie Larson hits the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Unicorn Store at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday (September 11) at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress made her directorial debut with the film and she was joined by her co-star Mamoudou Athie on the red carpet.

Brie and Mamoudou stopped by the Variety Studio presented by AT&T and DIRECTV at Momofoku Toronto on Sunday to talk about the film.

FYI: Brie is wearing a Schiaparelli Couture dress at the premiere. She is wearing a Carven dress at the studio.

