Charlie Hunnam Reveals Romantic Surprise He Set Up for Girlfriend Morgana McNelis

Charlie Hunnam and his girlfriend Morgana McNelis have been dating for over 11 years now and he still finds ways to keep the romance alive in their relationship!

The 37-year-old actor revealed the romantic thing he did for Morgana before leaving for a trip to the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival last week.

“I try to keep the romance on the reg,” Charlie told People. “I’ve been with my girlfriend 11 years, and as anyone knows, it’s been a long-term, fully monogamous relationship that requires work, a lot of work.”

“Before I came away to TIFF I ended up staying until 5 in the morning because I decided I was going to clean the entire house,” Charlie said, adding that he did “all the grocery shopping” and “all the laundry.”

“I thought it’d be nice for her to come home to everything immaculate and done,” he added. “I put flowers in the bedroom and in the kitchen, so she came home and was happy.”

Pictured inside: Charlie and his Papillon team stopped by the IMDb Studio hosted by the Visa Infinite Lounge on Friday (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.