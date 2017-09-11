Chloe Sevigny Premieres 'Lean On Pete' at TIFF 2017!

Chloe Sevigny is bringing her latest film to the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 42-year-old actress stepped out at the premiere of Lean On Pete on Monday afternoon (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

She was also joined by her co-stars Travis Fimmel and Charlie Plummer and director Andrew Haigh.

The film follows the fifteen-year-old son of a single working father looking for stability in his life – a home, food on the table and his own high school.

When the family moves to Portland, Oregon, he’s hoping for a new start when he takes a summer job with a washed-up horse trainer, and befriends a failing racehorse named Lean on Pete.

Lean on Pete is set to hit theaters February 16, 2018.