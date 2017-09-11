Cristiano Ronaldo Can Barely Contain His Excitement at CR7 Fragrance Launch Event

Cristiano Ronaldo lets out a huge smile while posing with a giant bottle of his new fragrance CR7 at a lunch event on Thursday (September 7) in Madrid, Spain.

The 32-year-old soccer star, who is currently expecting his fourth child, opened up about why he created a fragrance for on-the-go, spontaneous young men.

“Smelling good makes me feel good and I wanted to create something that’s easy enough to wear every day. Wherever I go, CR7 is always in my bag so I can freshen up on-the-go and ensure that I always feel my best,” Cristiano said.