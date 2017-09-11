Daniel Dae Kim to Replace Ed Skrein in 'Hellboy' Reboot Following Whitewashing Controversy
Daniel Dae Kim is in talks to join the upcoming Hellboy reboot in the role of Major Ben Daimio after Ed Skrein dropped out of the project amid a whitewashing controversy.
Skrein decided to leave the film after there was an outcry over a white actor playing an Asian-American character.
In the Hellboy comics, the character is Japanese-American and described as a “rugged military member of the bureau for paranormal research and defense who, due to a supernatural encounter, can turn into a jaguar when angered or in pain,” according to THR.
Daniel recently quit his role on the television series Hawaii Five-0 due to a salary dispute with CBS.