Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 5:58 pm

Daniel Dae Kim to Replace Ed Skrein in 'Hellboy' Reboot Following Whitewashing Controversy

Daniel Dae Kim to Replace Ed Skrein in 'Hellboy' Reboot Following Whitewashing Controversy

Daniel Dae Kim is in talks to join the upcoming Hellboy reboot in the role of Major Ben Daimio after Ed Skrein dropped out of the project amid a whitewashing controversy.

Skrein decided to leave the film after there was an outcry over a white actor playing an Asian-American character.

In the Hellboy comics, the character is Japanese-American and described as a “rugged military member of the bureau for paranormal research and defense who, due to a supernatural encounter, can turn into a jaguar when angered or in pain,” according to THR.

Daniel recently quit his role on the television series Hawaii Five-0 due to a salary dispute with CBS.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Daniel Dae Kim, Ed Skrein, Hellboy, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr