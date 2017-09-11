Dave Chappelle Celebrates Emmy Win at Def Comedy Jam Party

Dave Chappelle poses for a portrait while attending Netflix’s celebration of Def Comedy Jam 25 on Sunday (September 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It was a big night for the 44-year-old comedian as he won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series that same evening.

Dave picked up the award for guest hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. He was previously nominated for three Emmys and this is his first win.

Other stars attending the event included Russell Simmons, Tiffany Haddish, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Cedric the Entertainer, Sheryl Underwood, Logan Browning, Michael Ealy, Trevante Rhodes, and many more.