Demi Lovato Had 700 Fans Attend Her Meet & Greet!

Demi Lovato returned to Texas to promote her Fall Fabletics collection.

The 25-year-old entertainer promoted the brand new on Saturday (September 9) Legacy West in Plano, Texas.

700 of Demi’s fans came to meet her, and the first person lined up at 4 o’clock in the morning to meet the songstress. You can check out all the photos of Demi meeting her fans below.

