Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Get Cozy at US Open 2017

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are still going strong!

The couple was spotted getting cozy as they attended the men’s finals match during the 2017 US Open from the Grey Goose Suite on Sunday (September 10) at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City.

Diane and Norman were spotted canoodling in their seats as they snapped a few selfies and shared a couple sweet kisses from behind a sweatshirt.

