'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Mon, 11 September 2017 at 11:05 pm

Dianna Agron Premieres 'Novitiate' During TIFF 2017!

Dianna Agron Premieres 'Novitiate' During TIFF 2017!

Dianna Agron looked stunning while stepping out at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 31-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the premiere of Novitiate on Monday (September 11) at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Dianna was joined by her co-stars Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo, Julianne Nicholson, Maddie Hasson, and Rebecca Dayan.

The film follows a group of young women in training to become a nuns in the 1960s as one struggles with issues of faith, the changing church and sexuality.

Novitiate is set to premiere on January 20, 2017.

FYI: Dianna is wearing Christian Dior.

