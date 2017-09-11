Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 12:40 am

Ellen Page Looks Chic in Suit at 'The Cured' Premiere at TIFF 2017!

Ellen Page is looking spiffy at the premiere of her new zombie horror film The Cured at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 30-year-old actress was photographed on the red carpet at Ryerson Theatre on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Emma Portner, Ellen‘s girlfriend, and The Cured co-star Sam Keeley also took turns posing with Ellen on the red carpet.

That same day, Ellen also attended Day 1 of the Variety Studio at TIFF.

“Thank you @tiff_net for the lovely night. #thecured,” Ellen wrote on her Instagram along with a cute photo of her holding hands with Emma while walking on the red carpet.

Credit: Jeremy Chan; Photos: Getty Images
