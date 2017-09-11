Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer & More Stars Mingle at the Fox Searchlight Party at TIFF 2017!

Oscar winners Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer shine on the red carpet at the Fox Searchlight TIFF Party at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The two mingled with stars like Guillermo del Toro and Sarah Silverman at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on Sunday (September 10) in Toronto, Canada.

Other attendees at the party included Doug Jones, Billie Jean King, Lewis and Bill Pullman, Simon Beaufoy, Jessica McNamee, Martin McDonagh and James Mackay.

Natalie Morales, Andrea Riseborough, Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris, Martha MacIsaac, Austin Stowell and Sam Rockwell were also spotted at the event.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress.

15+ pictures of the Fox Searchlight party arrivals inside…