Emma Stone & Steve Carrell Bring 'Battle of the Sexes' to TIFF

Emma Stone looks pretty in white as she arrives at the premiere of Battle of the Sexes during 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday afternoon (September 10) at the Ryerson Theater in Toronto, Canada.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined on the red carpet by co-star Steve Carrell and the tennis star she plays in the film Billie Jean King.

Other stars at the premiere included Sarah Silverman, James MacKay, Natalie Morales, Alan Cummings, Austin Stowell, and Jessica McNamee.



Battle of the Sexes hits theaters on September 22.

