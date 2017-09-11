Eva Longoria Rocks a Tiny Bikini on Vacation with Hubby Jose Baston!

Eva Longoria is enjoying some fun in the sun!

The 42-year-old actress showed off her curves in a tiny bikini as she vacations with hubby Jose Baston and some friends on Thursday (September 7) in Mykonos, Greece.

Eva and Jose showed off some hot PDA as they enjoyed the day out on a yacht.

During their boat trip, Eva took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself dancing around.

“Being photo bombed by Sean Elliott! Hahahaha,” Eva captioned the post.