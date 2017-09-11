Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 7:00 am

Eva Longoria Rocks a Tiny Bikini on Vacation with Hubby Jose Baston!

Eva Longoria is enjoying some fun in the sun!

The 42-year-old actress showed off her curves in a tiny bikini as she vacations with hubby Jose Baston and some friends on Thursday (September 7) in Mykonos, Greece.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

Eva and Jose showed off some hot PDA as they enjoyed the day out on a yacht.

During their boat trip, Eva took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself dancing around.

“Being photo bombed by Sean Elliott! Hahahaha,” Eva captioned the post.

Being photo bombed by Sean Elliott! Hahahaha 🇬🇷

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
