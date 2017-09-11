Mon, 11 September 2017 at 7:00 am
Eva Longoria Rocks a Tiny Bikini on Vacation with Hubby Jose Baston!
Eva Longoria is enjoying some fun in the sun!
The 42-year-old actress showed off her curves in a tiny bikini as she vacations with hubby Jose Baston and some friends on Thursday (September 7) in Mykonos, Greece.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria
Eva and Jose showed off some hot PDA as they enjoyed the day out on a yacht.
During their boat trip, Eva took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself dancing around.
“Being photo bombed by Sean Elliott! Hahahaha,” Eva captioned the post.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Bikini, Eva Longoria, Jose Baston
Sponsored Links by ZergNet