Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview at NYFW Event (Video)

Mon, 11 September 2017 at 9:06 pm

Evan Rachel Wood Suits Up for Toronto Film Festival Premiere!

Evan Rachel Wood wears a pin-stripe suit while attending the premiere of A Worthy Companion during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 10) at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 30-year-old actress stopped by the Variety Studio presented by AT&T and DIRECTV at the Momofuku Toronto earlier in the day to talk about the film. She was joined by co-star Julia Sarah Stone and the film’s co-writers and co-directors Carlos Sanchez and Jason Sanchez.

FYI: Evan is wearing a Stella McCartney suit at the premiere. She is wearing a red Altuzarra blazer at the studio.

Credit: Quance/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Evan Rachel Wood

