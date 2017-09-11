Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 1:21 pm

Gerard Butler Catches a Flight from Los Angeles to London

Gerard Butler makes his way out of Heathrow Airport after landing in town on Monday (September 11) in London, England.

The 47-year-old actor was spotted the day before catching a flight out of Los Angeles.

Gerard‘s upcoming movie Geostorm is set to hit theaters on October 20 and amid the weather-related disasters in the U.S. this month, Warner Bros. made the decision to pull marketing materials from movie theaters.

“We want to be sensitive to everyone who are being and have been affected by the horrible storms, including families that may live in unaffected areas. That said, please pull the Geostorm one-sheet currently in theatres with the tag line ‘Brave the Storm.’ We will ship new one-sheets once the campaign has been modified,” the WB team wrote in a letter to movie theaters.

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Gerard Butler

  • Yeah Right

    He’s always happier in the UK.

  • AJ

    He looks so good here and I love how he’s dressed.

  • Yeah Right

    Me too. It’s so good to have the old Gerry back!

  • Yeah Right

  • AJ

    So true and not as many grumpy faces anymore. lol.

  • Julia

    Wonder who called paparazzi
    http://legion-media.ru/index.pgi

  • AbbyRichter

    How do fans know he’ll be there? I think the paps have people at the airport that tip them off, but who tips the fans off?
    They’re all holding 300 posters. I don’t think regular fans carry that with them on vacation.

  • http://disqus.com Wondering

    Doesn’t matter who called, it’s just good to see him looking so well and trim. UK always is good for him. He seems to enjoy his time there. Maybe just a stop over. Ariel is there and he will probably stop in to see him.

  • Julia

    Perhaps not fans, but GB signing, they will sell nicely on Ebay

  • AJ

    Good point. I wonder how that works too.

  • AJ

    Despite the hair tragedy (lol), he is looking slimmer and has a good aura about him lately.