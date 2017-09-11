Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview at NYFW Event (Video)

Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview at NYFW Event (Video)

Mon, 11 September 2017 at 10:13 pm

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Gigi Hadid lost one of her heels while walking the runway at the Anna Sui show!

The 22-year-old model hit the catwalk at the event held during New York Fashion Week on Monday (September 11) at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

She was joined by her sister Bella Hadid as well as Taylor Hill.

In a video obtained by TMZ, you can see one of Gigi‘s shoes slip off as she emerges from backstage, but she’s such a pro, she didn’t even let it faze her.

Check out all of their sequined, sheer, and fun retro looks in our gallery.

Watch the video below!


Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel During Fashion Week, Walks It Off Like a Pro | TMZ

10+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Taylor Hill during the show and backstage…

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 01
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 02
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 03
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 04
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 05
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 06
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 07
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 08
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 09
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 10
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 11
gigi hadid loses high heel mid runway during anna sui show 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr