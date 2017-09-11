Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Gigi Hadid lost one of her heels while walking the runway at the Anna Sui show!

The 22-year-old model hit the catwalk at the event held during New York Fashion Week on Monday (September 11) at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

She was joined by her sister Bella Hadid as well as Taylor Hill.

In a video obtained by TMZ, you can see one of Gigi‘s shoes slip off as she emerges from backstage, but she’s such a pro, she didn’t even let it faze her.

Check out all of their sequined, sheer, and fun retro looks in our gallery.

Watch the video below!



Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel During Fashion Week, Walks It Off Like a Pro | TMZ

10+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Taylor Hill during the show and backstage…