Idina Menzel Surprises Talented 11-Year-Old Fan on 'Ellen,' Watches Him Sing 'Let It Go' Again!

A video from Idina Menzel‘s concert in Texas last month went viral after an 11-year-old boy named Luke Chacko got up on stage and wowed everyone with his rendition of Frozen‘s “Let It Go.”

Luke is making an appearance on the Monday (September 11) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Idina showed up to surprise him!

After Ellen asked Luke who he would like to join his squad, Idina popped up on stage and he was left speechless by his idol appearing.

Luke then belted out “Let It Go” while Idina beamed from the side. Watch now!

