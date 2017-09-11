Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 11:25 am

Idina Menzel Surprises Talented 11-Year-Old Fan on 'Ellen,' Watches Him Sing 'Let It Go' Again!

Idina Menzel Surprises Talented 11-Year-Old Fan on 'Ellen,' Watches Him Sing 'Let It Go' Again!

A video from Idina Menzel‘s concert in Texas last month went viral after an 11-year-old boy named Luke Chacko got up on stage and wowed everyone with his rendition of Frozen‘s “Let It Go.”

Luke is making an appearance on the Monday (September 11) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Idina showed up to surprise him!

After Ellen asked Luke who he would like to join his squad, Idina popped up on stage and he was left speechless by his idol appearing.

Luke then belted out “Let It Go” while Idina beamed from the side. Watch now!

Click inside to watch the video of Luke Chacko’s performance…

Just Jared on Facebook
idina menzel surprises luke chacko on ellen 01
idina menzel surprises luke chacko on ellen 02
idina menzel surprises luke chacko on ellen 03
idina menzel surprises luke chacko on ellen 04
idina menzel surprises luke chacko on ellen 05
idina menzel surprises luke chacko on ellen 06
idina menzel surprises luke chacko on ellen 07
idina menzel surprises luke chacko on ellen 08

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Idina Menzel, Luke Chacko

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    so he could start a brothel on this day…………..