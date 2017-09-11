Top Stories
Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Depart Toronto After TIFF

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Depart Toronto After TIFF

Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner head into Toronto Pearson International Airport for a flight out of town on Monday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

The couple was in town for the TIFF premiere of the film Mary Shelley. Amelia composed the music for the new movie starring Elle Fanning!

The teaser trailer for Jamie‘s upcoming movie Fifty Shades Freed was released over the weekend and it has generated a ton of buzz and excitement for the final installment of the popular franchise.
