Mon, 11 September 2017 at 1:40 pm

Jared Leto's Style Praised By Gucci's Alessandro Michele

Jared Leto has such a unique sense of style – and it has inspired Gucci’s Alessandro Michele!

“I’ve been inspired by him many times. The way he puts gym pants with crazy hats or something—it’s beautiful. He says, ‘I don’t care about fashion,’ but it’s not true. He’s like the most fashionable gypsy you can imagine,” Alessandro told WSJ for Jared‘s brand new cover story with the mag.

Also pictured inside: Jared stepping out for lunch at Balthazar on Sunday (September 10) in New York City.

jared leto lunch at balthazar 01
jared leto lunch at balthazar 02
jared leto lunch at balthazar 03
jared leto lunch at balthazar 04

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
