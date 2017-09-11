Jennifer Lawrence & Javier Bardem Screen 'mother!' at TIFF

Jennifer Lawrence looks super sexy as she attends the premiere of her new movie mother! at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday night (September 10) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Javier Bardem and boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, who also directed the horror-drama.

FYI: Jen is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.



mother! hits theaters on September 15.

FYI: Jen is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

