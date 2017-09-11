Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 2:38 am

Jennifer Lawrence & Javier Bardem Screen 'mother!' at TIFF

Jennifer Lawrence & Javier Bardem Screen 'mother!' at TIFF

Jennifer Lawrence looks super sexy as she attends the premiere of her new movie mother! at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday night (September 10) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Javier Bardem and boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, who also directed the horror-drama.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lwwrence

mother! hits theaters on September 15.

FYI: Jen is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

15+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 01
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 02
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 03
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 04
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 05
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 06
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 07
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 08
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 09
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 10
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 11
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 12
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 13
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 14
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 15
jennifer lawrence javier bardem screen mother at tiff 16

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky, Javier Bardem, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West skips out on NYFW by hanging out in LA - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty are too cute to handle! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter is swooning over CNN reporter Chris Cuomo's buff bod - TooFab
  • Amazon cancels The Last Tycoon after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler couple up for NYFW - Just Jared Jr