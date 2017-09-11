Jessica Chastain Poses With Cutouts of Her Face at 'Woman Walks Ahead' Premiere!

Jessica Chastain had a funny red carpet moment at the premiere of her new movie Woman Walks Ahead!

The 40-year-old actress looked stunning in a beaded tulle dress that matched the carpet at the event held during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sunday (September 10) in Toronto, Canada.

She completed her look with elegant earrings adorned with pink sapphires and diamonds, as well as a pop of bold red lipstick.

Jessica was joined by her co-stars Sam Rockwell, Michael Greyeyes, and director Susanna White.

While greeting fans on the carpet, Jessica grabbed two of their cardboard cutouts and snapped a pic!

“Ugh that Chastain chick is everywhere,” Jessica captioned the pic on Instagram.

Woman Walks Ahead is the story of Catherine Weldon, a portrait painter from 1890s Brooklyn, who travels to Dakota to paint a portrait of Sitting Bull, and becomes embroiled in the Lakota peoples’ struggle over the rights to their land.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress, Christian Louboutin heels, and Piaget earrings. Sam is wearing Prada.