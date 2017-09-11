Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Mon, 11 September 2017 at 11:51 pm

Jessica Chastain Poses With Cutouts of Her Face at 'Woman Walks Ahead' Premiere!

Jessica Chastain Poses With Cutouts of Her Face at 'Woman Walks Ahead' Premiere!

Jessica Chastain had a funny red carpet moment at the premiere of her new movie Woman Walks Ahead!

The 40-year-old actress looked stunning in a beaded tulle dress that matched the carpet at the event held during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sunday (September 10) in Toronto, Canada.

She completed her look with elegant earrings adorned with pink sapphires and diamonds, as well as a pop of bold red lipstick.

Jessica was joined by her co-stars Sam Rockwell, Michael Greyeyes, and director Susanna White.

While greeting fans on the carpet, Jessica grabbed two of their cardboard cutouts and snapped a pic!

“Ugh that Chastain chick is everywhere,” Jessica captioned the pic on Instagram.

Woman Walks Ahead is the story of Catherine Weldon, a portrait painter from 1890s Brooklyn, who travels to Dakota to paint a portrait of Sitting Bull, and becomes embroiled in the Lakota peoples’ struggle over the rights to their land.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress, Christian Louboutin heels, and Piaget earrings. Sam is wearing Prada.
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica chastain poses with cutouts of her face at woman walks ahead premiere2 01
jessica chastain poses with cutouts of her face at woman walks ahead premiere2 02
jessica chastain poses with cutouts of her face at woman walks ahead premiere2 03
jessica chastain poses with cutouts of her face at woman walks ahead premiere2 04
jessica chastain poses with cutouts of her face at woman walks ahead premiere2 05
jessica chastain poses with cutouts of her face at woman walks ahead premiere2 06
jessica chastain poses with cutouts of her face at woman walks ahead premiere2 07
jessica chastain poses with cutouts of her face at woman walks ahead premiere2 08
jessica chastain poses with cutouts of her face at woman walks ahead premiere2 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes, Sam Rockwell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr