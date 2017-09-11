Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 6:40 pm

Jim Carrey Makes Out with Andy Kaufman Impersonator at TIFF Premiere!

Jim Carrey Makes Out with Andy Kaufman Impersonator at TIFF Premiere!

Jim Carrey had a reason to celebrate at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 55-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of his documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond on Monday afternoon (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

Ahead of the premiere, it was revealed that the documentary had been acquired by Netflix!

The upcoming doc gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his movie Man on the Moon, in which he played the role of late comedian Andy Kaufman.

It looks like Jim may have been so excited about the news, he jokingly gave a kiss to someone impersonating Andy‘s famed character Tony Clifton!
Just Jared on Facebook
jim carrey documentary premiere tiff 01
jim carrey documentary premiere tiff 02
jim carrey documentary premiere tiff 03
jim carrey documentary premiere tiff 04
jim carrey documentary premiere tiff 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Jim Carrey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr