Jim Carrey Makes Out with Andy Kaufman Impersonator at TIFF Premiere!

Jim Carrey had a reason to celebrate at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 55-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of his documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond on Monday afternoon (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

Ahead of the premiere, it was revealed that the documentary had been acquired by Netflix!

The upcoming doc gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his movie Man on the Moon, in which he played the role of late comedian Andy Kaufman.

It looks like Jim may have been so excited about the news, he jokingly gave a kiss to someone impersonating Andy‘s famed character Tony Clifton!