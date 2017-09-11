Mon, 11 September 2017 at 2:39 pm
Kaia Gerber Praises Rihanna After Fenty Puma Show!
Kaia Gerber rocked a very cool look at Rihanna‘s Fenty Puma fashion show on Sunday evening (September 10) in New York City.
The 16-year-old model walked the runway in the New York Fashion Week show and posted about how great the show turned out.
“FENTYXPUMA! no one does it like you @badgalriri, the coolest ever,” Kaia wrote on her Instagram account.
