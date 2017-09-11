Kaia Gerber Praises Rihanna After Fenty Puma Show!

Kaia Gerber rocked a very cool look at Rihanna‘s Fenty Puma fashion show on Sunday evening (September 10) in New York City.

The 16-year-old model walked the runway in the New York Fashion Week show and posted about how great the show turned out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

“FENTYXPUMA! no one does it like you @badgalriri, the coolest ever,” Kaia wrote on her Instagram account.

Check out the photos of Kaia Gerber’s Puma Fenty look on the runway in the gallery….