Mon, 11 September 2017 at 3:28 pm

Karlie Kloss & Nina Agdal Continue Fashion Fun During NYFW!

Karlie Kloss is having a busy New York Fashion Week!

The 25-year-old model was seen walking the runway during the John Paul Ataker fashion show on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

Other models in the show included current Victoria’s Secret angels Taylor Hill and Sara Sampaio.

Karlie was up early that morning to show her support to designer Jason Wu at the Grey Jason Wu presentation held at Cadillac House.

Nina Agdal and actress Maya Henry were both in attendance at the Zimmermann fashion show that same day!
Photos: Getty
