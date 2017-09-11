Katie Holmes is Lovely in Lace at Lanyu Fashion Show

Katie Holmes looked stunning while sitting front row at the Lanyu fashion show!

The 38-year-old actress stepped out for the event held during New York Fashion Week on Monday (September 11) at Gallery 2, Skylight Clarkson Sq in New York City.

She wore a long-sleeve powder blue and white lace dress, completing her look with nude-colored heels and her hair in an elegant updo.

She and designer Lan Yu were all smiles as they checked out the contents of a white leather box.

On Saturday, Katie was spotted hailing a cab after doing some shopping at Zac Posen. (See pics of her supporting Zac at the House of Z premiere if you missed them.)

She sported curly locks and kept it casual in a green sweater, ripped jeans, maroon boots, and a white purse.

Katie and Jamie Foxx were recently seen holding hands in public, confirming their relationship as a couple.

