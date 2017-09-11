Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 12:15 pm

Keira Knightley & Ellie Goulding Answer Phones at 9/11 Charity Event in London

Keira Knightley holds two phones to her ears while answering calls at the 2017 BGC Annual Charity Day on Monday (September 11) at Canary Wharf in London, England.

The 32-year-old actress joined other stars like Ellie Goulding, Elizabeth Hurley, and more to commemorate the 658 employees and 61 Eurobroker employees of BGC who passed away when the World Trade Center was attacked on 9/11.

“Thank you for having me, and keep up the incredible work!” Ellie tweeted after attending the charity event.

FYI: Keira is wearing a Gucci dress.

10+ pictures inside of Keira Knightley and Ellie Goulding supporting a good cause…

keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 01
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 02
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 03
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 04
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 05
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 06
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 07
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 08
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 09
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 10
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 11
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 12
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 13
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 14
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 15
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 16
keira knightley ellie foulding answer phones at 911 charity event 17

Credit: Ian West/PA Images; Photos: WENN, INSTARimages.com
