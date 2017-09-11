Keira Knightley & Ellie Goulding Answer Phones at 9/11 Charity Event in London

Keira Knightley holds two phones to her ears while answering calls at the 2017 BGC Annual Charity Day on Monday (September 11) at Canary Wharf in London, England.

The 32-year-old actress joined other stars like Ellie Goulding, Elizabeth Hurley, and more to commemorate the 658 employees and 61 Eurobroker employees of BGC who passed away when the World Trade Center was attacked on 9/11.

“Thank you for having me, and keep up the incredible work!” Ellie tweeted after attending the charity event.

FYI: Keira is wearing a Gucci dress.

10+ pictures inside of Keira Knightley and Ellie Goulding supporting a good cause…