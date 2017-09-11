Kristen Bell Gives Update from Florida Hotel Amid Hurricane Irma

Kristen Bell has been stuck in Florida during Hurricane Irma but she’s making the best of the situation!

The 37-year-old actress has been staying at a Disney World hotel where a senior citizens home was relocated after being evacuated.

Kristen has been having the greatest time with the group complete with games of bingo, sing-alongs and wheel chair races!

“Everybody’s fine! We’ve gotten through it really well,” Kristen told Jimmy Kimmel via video chat.

She even introduced everyone to her “sidepiece” John, who she shared a video singing with her on her Instagram.

“I’m swarmed under with beautiful women…I’ll never be the same!” John told Jimmy, who he thought was Johnny Carson!

Check out the entire video chat with Kristen below…