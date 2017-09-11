Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 11:32 am

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Hang Out in New York City

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Hang Out in New York City

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell enjoyed the gorgeous fall weather day in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress and Stella, 27, grabbed some coffee before hopping in a taxi in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on Sunday (September 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Stella is currently in town to walk in the runway of some New York Fashion Week shows. Later in the evening, Stella walked in Rihanna‘s fashion show! Be sure to check out all the photos from the show.
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart stella maxwell spend time together 01
kristen stewart stella maxwell spend time together 02
kristen stewart stella maxwell spend time together 03
kristen stewart stella maxwell spend time together 04
kristen stewart stella maxwell spend time together 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr