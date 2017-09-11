Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Hang Out in New York City

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell enjoyed the gorgeous fall weather day in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress and Stella, 27, grabbed some coffee before hopping in a taxi in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on Sunday (September 10).

Stella is currently in town to walk in the runway of some New York Fashion Week shows. Later in the evening, Stella walked in Rihanna‘s fashion show! Be sure to check out all the photos from the show.