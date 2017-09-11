Top Stories
Kristin Chenoweth Sings 'The Prayer' with Andrea Bocelli at Celebrity Fight Night in Italy

Kristin Chenoweth performs a song with opera singer Andrea Bocelli during the closing gala of 2017 Celebrity Fight Night on Sunday (September 10) in Rome, Italy.

The two stars joined forces for an epic rendition of the song “The Prayer” and you can watch a clip below!

“Definitely a life-changing moment on stage last night with @andreabocelliofficial,” Kristin wrote about the moment on Instagram.

Kristin hit the red carpet and the stage in two other outfits during the weekend. See more photos in the gallery!

FYI: Kristin is wearing a white Carmen Marc Valvo gown for the closing night.
Photos: Getty
