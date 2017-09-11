Lea Michele Looks Gorgeous With 'The Mayor' Cast at PaleyFest Fall TV Previews!

Lea Michele looks stunning at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews!

The 31-year-old actress hit the red carpet alongside the cast and crew of her upcoming ABC show The Mayor at The Paley Center For Media on Saturday (September 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Lea was joined on the carpet by Marcel Spears, Yvette Nicole Brown, Brandon Micheal Hall and Bernard David Jones, Q&A panel moderator Malcolm Venable, as well as executive producers Jamie Tarses and Jeremy Bronson.

The Mayor premieres on October 3.

FYI: Lea is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress and Stella Luna shoes.