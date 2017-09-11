Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 2:46 am

Lea Michele Looks Gorgeous With 'The Mayor' Cast at PaleyFest Fall TV Previews!

Lea Michele Looks Gorgeous With 'The Mayor' Cast at PaleyFest Fall TV Previews!

Lea Michele looks stunning at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews!

The 31-year-old actress hit the red carpet alongside the cast and crew of her upcoming ABC show The Mayor at The Paley Center For Media on Saturday (September 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

Lea was joined on the carpet by Marcel Spears, Yvette Nicole Brown, Brandon Micheal Hall and Bernard David Jones, Q&A panel moderator Malcolm Venable, as well as executive producers Jamie Tarses and Jeremy Bronson.

The Mayor premieres on October 3.

FYI: Lea is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress and Stella Luna shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
lea michele premiere 01
lea michele premiere 02
lea michele premiere 03
lea michele premiere 04
lea michele premiere 05
lea michele premiere 06
lea michele premiere 07
lea michele premiere 08
lea michele premiere 09
lea michele premiere 10

Credit: Brian To; Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Bernard David Jones, Brandon Micheal Hall, Lea Michele, Marcel Spears, Yvette Nicole Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West skips out on NYFW by hanging out in LA - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty are too cute to handle! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter is swooning over CNN reporter Chris Cuomo's buff bod - TooFab
  • Amazon cancels The Last Tycoon after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler couple up for NYFW - Just Jared Jr